Follow a group of friends for a river adventure on a self-built log raft





The king of microadventures, Alastair Humphreys, is always one to come up with a new way to adventure. And while building a log raft and traveling down a river is not necessarily a new means of transportation, it is one not used much anymore.

Humphreys gathered three friends to build a log raft and travel down Sweden’s Klarälven River. Camping, swimming, fishing and enjoying nature along the way, it sure looks like a dream week.

