Whiskey fans likely know about the Bourbon Trail, but have you heard of the Beer Cheese Trail? Or the Donut Trail? Or the Buffalo Wing Trail? For travelers who are perpetually hungry and perhaps a bit competitive, a growing number of communities are offering food trails that highlight local restaurants and dishes. These trails are an ideal way to really get to know the local food scene—or at least one hyper-focused aspect of it. There are food trails sprinkled around the country devoted to all kinds of foods, from local delicacies (like beer cheese) to farm-fresh products like cranberries.

Some have passports, where you get stamps as you make the rounds (which can be traded in for swag, like T-shirts or gift cards), whereas others are purely for bragging rights. Read on for our guide to some of the most mouth-watering, off-the-beaten-path food trails in the United States.

The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!