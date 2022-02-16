The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

1. Sacramento Fried Chicken Trail Learn More

Where: Sacramento, CA

Billed as a “delicious, mother-cluckin’ adventure,” this food trail in California’s capital city is a foray into all things battered and artery-clogging. More than a dozen eateries are on the trail, including local favorites like Nash & Proper (home to some of the spiciest hot chicken in the state) and Bawk! by Urban Roots (where the chicken and waffles are served with whipped maple butter). A phone-based passport offers deals at participating restaurants and prizes to be won as you check off spots.

