The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

Where: Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Did you know that Wisconsin is the largest producer of cheese, sweet corn, ginseng, and cranberries in the United States? While each is delicious and worth exploring, we recommend the berries if you want some choice scenery to go with your snacks. The 50-mile Wisconsin Cranberry Highway, a self-guided drive that spans the state’s cranberry growing region, is best viewed during the fall harvest season, when the fields are flooded and the berries match the autumn foliage.

