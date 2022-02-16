The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

3. Beer Cheese Trail Learn More

Where: Winchester, KY

According to local lore, Winchester’s love of hot, bubbling cheese started at the historic Driftwood Inn with a dish called “Snappy Cheese.” Today the dish is known as beer cheese, and variations of it are served at 14 restaurants in town. Aficionados can download a copy of the “Cheese Log,” which not only lists the suppliers, but leaves room to rate the liquified cheese based on color, consistency, smell, and taste.

