Where: Butler County, OH

If you’re looking for a sugar high, this trail in Ohio will deliver. Spread across 80 miles, the Butler County Donut Trail encompasses a baker’s dozen mom-and-pop shops that churn out everything from iconic glazed fritters to jam-filled long-johns to the classic sprinkle-covered cake donut. Come hungry, and don’t forget the coffee.

