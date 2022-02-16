The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

5. Buffalo Wing Trail Learn More

Where: Buffalo, NY

While there’s no shortage of eateries slinging buffalo wings in western New York, not all are created equal. That’s why the Buffalo Niagara tourism board took on the challenge of identifying a dozen spots that not only make dynamite wings, but have history and character to match. Launched in 2018, the Buffalo Wing Trail includes legendary eateries like Doc Sullivan’s, Cole’s, and Anchor Bar (where the wings were allegedly invented in the ‘60s).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!