The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

Where: Iowa

Every four years you see it: a presidential hopeful pictured at the Iowa State Fair with a massive pork tenderloin sandwich. The candidates want to appear like they understand the locals, and if there’s one thing they know about Iowans, it’s that they like their pork products breaded, fried, and stuffed between a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle. You, however, don’t need to limit yourself to the campaign cycle or state fair season to try one of these sandwiches. The Iowa Pork Producers Association launched a Tenderloin Trail that stitches together 14 eateries across the state—each with its own variation on the pork-centric handheld.

