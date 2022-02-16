Travel

The Best Under-the-Radar Food Trails in the United States

7. New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail

Where: New Hampshire

What originally started as an effort to promote New Hampshire’s dairy farms has turned into an epicurean trail that links 42 ice cream scoop shops across the state. Most of the Ice Cream Trail stops are small, family-run operations that make their frozen treats in small batches. In other words, this’ll be some of the best ice cream you’ll eat.

