For $6 A Month, Rosetta Stone Will Help You Learn A New Language

Everybody had to go through a second language course when they were in school. For some, it ended there and for others, it would continue through college. Like many courses in school, it has not stuck with people years later. Even if it was a class that was intriguing and exciting, it may not have exactly stuck in the brain this whole time.

Which is a shame, because knowing more than one language is a big boon for people. It looks great on resumes and it just makes life a lot easier for those who like to travel. The world keeps becoming more and more interconnected so the geographical distance is becoming less and less important. It’s easy to go around the world these days. For work or for fun, more people these days will end up in a land with a different main language. So it would help to learn new languages to make these transitions a lot easier.

Learning while still in school should have been easier for folks. It is much easier to learn something new when younger. But that doesn’t mean it is insurmountable to learn a new language for those past the age of schooling. And with Rosetta Stone, learning a new language is actually far from insurmountable. It is actually as fun and easy as it should have been back in school.

Rosetta Stone is the best way to learn a new language for a reason. Right off the bat, there is the option of 24 different languages to learn from. Some of these are even Country-specific. Travel to Japan often for work? Rosetta Stone will make those trips a lot easier. Want to go to Italy for a family vacation? With the help of Rosetta Stone, there will be no need to worry about losing a tour guide.

There should be no worry about wasting money when it comes to Rosetta Stone. It’s a program that is basically the go-to app for learning a new language. That isn’t an accident. The vast majority of people who buy this program love it and are happy to have used it. There are over 80,000 customer reviews and the star rating stands at 4.8 out of five stars. That is a success rate that can not be ignored.

The success of Rosetta Stone is because of how well designed it is. How easy it is to use and how intuitive the learning process becomes with the tutorials found within. Learning with Rosetta Stone is an interactive experience that is described as Dynamic Immersion. This throws people into the new language. Learning through interactive lessons that will teach the user words and then build up to phrases. It uses sound and images to give context for how this language would look like in the real world, so there is no miscommunication with native speakers.

Unlike learning a new language in school or with other programs, the process with Rosetta Stone is truly easy to use. It can be squeezed throughout the day. The lessons within are built-in 10-minute intervals. At home or on the commute to work, these lessons can be completed. No need to worry about Data either. Rosetta Stone is made to make it convenient to learn.

Not only is it convenient, but it is also fun to do. The lessons are fun from jumping to learning lessons by sound and then learning them in print to even using the TruAccent feature that allows people to learn how to say these words and phrases like a natural speaker of the language. And with the Seek and Speak feature, it can add a scavenger hunt element to the process thanks to the high-end AI built-in. A lot better than staring at a cold textbook in the back of a high school classroom.

A program this easy and intuitive to use would appear to be a pricey one. But that really is not true. Rosetta Stone is really affordable. It comes with different tiers and lengths of time, going from 3 to 24 months. The longer the time frame, the better the deal. The deals range from $12 a month to $6 a month. And from now until November 11th, you can save up to 50 percent off a subscription to Rosetta Stone. That really can’t be beaten.

International travel is a lot more common these days. From work-related reasons to personal vacations, the language barrier can become an even bigger problem than it used to be. But with Rosetta Stone, those issues can become a thing of the past. So sign up today and make all future travels a much more relaxing experience.

