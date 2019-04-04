



Even though Game of Thrones is ending, the sets, the weapons, and costumes will continue to live on for fans in the real world. HBO is turning one of the studios the show used in Northern Ireland into a tourist attraction where fans will be able to interact with full-scale sets of the epic locations from the series, according to The New York Times.

The tours will launch in spring 2020 and will be based out of the massive Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge (located 25 miles from Belfast, where the main production was based). The studio will have exhibitions and showcases based around the show, so if you want to take a look around Castle Black and all the spots where Jon Snow went when he was in the Night’s Watch, you’ll be able to do it. You’ll also get some up close looks at weapons like Longclaw, Needle, Oathbreaker and other well-known swords from the series, as well as some of the badass cloaks, capes, armor, and gloves characters wore throughout the series.

“It’s going to be an immersive experience where fans will feel like they are inside their favorite sets from the show,” Jeff Peters, HBO’s vice president for licensing and retail, said to the New York Times.

Along with the Northern Ireland studio, the report says that HBO is also considering cheating similar studio tours for other areas in Belfast and near the studios where the show filmed, including the King’s Landing set in Belfast, and The Wall set located in a “quarry outside the city.”

While the show has done on-location shooting in countries like Iceland, Croatia, Malta, Morocco, Spain, and Scotland, the Northern Island studio and surrounding areas also had sets built to film scenes for the show that could not be done on-location, like battle scenes and other interior scenes.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour will give you some incredible looks at the series, but if you do want to travel to the actual locations the show filmed at around the world. Our handy “Game of Thrones Travel Guide” can help you do it. Here are just a few options if you’re looking to make the trip: