Get Away From it All and Hit the TPC Louisiana Golf Course in New Orleans

There’s never a bad time to get away from it all. Life can be a real pain in the neck sometimes. Even if you got a job you love and a family that doesn’t make you wanna tear your hair out, responsibilities can really take a toll on you. No matter the time of the year, a good vacation can make all the difference in the world.

Sure, people tend to feel like the warmer weather months are the best times to go on a trip. But if you know the right spot to travel to, any time of the year is a worthwhile time to book a trip and get some relaxation in your life. New Orleans is one of those spots and that is doubly true if you are a big golf fan.

New Orleans is one of the top spots in the country to go on vacation. It’s not a big secret we’re revealing here on anything. But it’s true. There is so much to do all year round in the top spot in Louisiana, thanks to the year-round fantastic weather. Which makes it so great that the TPC Louisiana Golf Course is located down there.

Having gone down to New Orleans recently ourselves, we can tell you guys that it was a worthwhile trip. Even as golf if not at the top of our list as a favorite spot, being able to go down to the links found at TPC Louisiana, we had ourselves a good time taking a whack at the ball on such a gorgeous 72 par, 7,520-yard course.

You can only expect the best on this course at TPC Louisiana, as this is a PGA Quality level course (the Zurich Classic is held down here). You and the guys can head on down there for leisure play and special events. There’s even the ability to set up play and stay packages.

While you’re enjoying your time at TPC Louisiana, before or after a round of 18, you can enjoy some fantastic food found at the 24,000-square-foot Clubhouse. You got a fantastic grill delivering you all types of good food and drinks, as well as a veranda which allows you to take in the sights while you kick back and relax.

But being that you’re in New Orleans and all, it’s not like you will be lacking in activities to do after a trip to the course. You got so much to do and we did plenty ourselves. But there’s so much left over that you will be itching to get back to this magical town when you’re on the plane back home.

For us, we made the smart decision to stay at an amazing Hotel located within walking distance of the iconic Bourbon street, as well as all the other amazing shops and restaurants that populate the streets of The Big Easy. We stayed at the NOPSI Hotel.

The NOPSI Hotel is a gorgeous establishment with supremely comfortable rooms that will make you instantly feel right at home. Not to mention the fitness center on the second floor, as well as a rooftop pool and bar. There are even two additional bars on the ground floor as well, with plenty of food for you to keep things cozy if you need a light day.

But if you’re ready to get out on the town, my god there’s so much stuff to do. The food is out of control, the options so bountiful that your head might spin. We had fantastic Italian food at Gianna that was to die for. Great Mexican food for lunch at Johnny Sanchez. Cajun dining at Cochon changed our lives, turning us into huge Gumbo fans forever. And capped it off with an amazing Filet Mignon (and more gumbo) at Tableau.

All the food is obviously amazing. And there’s so much we didn’t even get to try. Like we didn’t even get to try all the amazing bars with live music in them all over Bourbon Street. But we did find a great little dive bar called The Dungeon for anyone looking to get a more authentic drinking experience in New Orleans not filled to the brim with tourists.

Leaping off the whole New Orleans drinking aspect, we were able to get a tour of The Sazerac House, checking out the behind-the-scenes process behind an amazing alcohol factory that makes some truly amazing spirits. And if you wanna get a complete look at the city from up on high, you can get a 360 view of the city from VUE Orleans, giving you a great view with a ton of history as well.

Honestly, there’s so much stuff in New Orleans that it would be a fool’s errand to try and get it all in a 4-day trip or to write about it in under 1000 words. But what we did down there lit a fire under us to get back there sooner than later. And if you guys are golf nuts, it’s an extra benefit to go down there and experience the TPC Louisiana course. Book yourself a trip now. You won’t regret it.

