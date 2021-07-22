Get Away To The Luxurious Beaver Creek Lodge In Colorado

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We all need to get away. After the last year, a vacation is a must need. And with the summer here, there is no better time to get away. But where to go? There are plenty of options out there, all of them great. Yet we have a suggestion for you guys. Having just gotten back from a trip to Beaver Creek Lodge in Colorado, we can say from personal experience that this is a trip everyone can enjoy.

Now, the Beaver Creek Lodge is a hotspot during the winter months due to the amazing ski options. Not a surprise, since it is Colorado and the mountains during the winter are lush with snow. That doesn’t mean the resort disappears when the snow melts. Quite the contrary. There are plenty of great things to do when the sun is strong and the temperature is high.

Having just come from a stay at Beaver Creek Lodge, we wish we didn’t have to leave. That’s a fact. Flying in to Colorado is a treat. Getting to look at the gorgeous scenery when you land and as you drive to the resort. A drive that isn’t too long, but long enough to let you soak in the sights. Coming from a city where nature is not very bountiful, we were already riding a high as soon as the trip started.

The thrills kept on coming as we arrived at the Beaver Creek Lodge. It’s almost impossible to conjure up the words that can get across how impressive this resort is. The lobby is filled with an old-school western aesthetic, replete with art and furniture that gives off the kinda homey vibe that you want from a trip to Colorado. And then you get to the room and it’s even better.

Having spent our fair share of time in hotel rooms on trips and whatnot, we can say that few are able to measure up the amenities put forth by Beaver Creek Lodge. A sizable room that feels more like an apartment than a hotel. Walk right into a living room with a couch, a table, and an HD TV. Then in the corner, you got a nice little kitchen area if you feel the need to make your own meals.

Keep going back and you find a bathroom that is to die for. A large stand-up shower with a showerhead that’s got quite the stream. You’ll have no problem getting freshened up in that bathroom. Nor will your lady have any issues getting ready either, as the bedroom has a sink and a mirror for her to get ready for a night out on the town.

A night on the town is not a big to-do either, as Beaver Creek Lodge is right next to a great little village. A village that has all you could want from a trip. Stores and restaurants and cafes, just a few steps away. Having tried out 2 of the restaurants in the village (Toscanini and Hooked), you won’t go hungry when you stay here.

Especially when you take into account how great the in-house restaurant at Beaver Creek Lodge is. Alpine + Antlers is a great little restaurant with a bar that you can go down and eat at, or you can have ordered up to your room. Getting to try out dinner there was great, but maybe not as great as having the amazing breakfast options delivered in the mornings. With all this available, you won’t really need to use the kitchen setup in the room.

Another one of the great benefits that can be found in Beaver Creek Lodge is the astounding collection of art. There is a great gallery within that will take your breathe away, not to mention all the art that is found around the resort. Constantly being added to, you will get quite the view whenever you walk to and from your room.

The entire trip can’t just be taken up with eating and shopping. You’re in Colorado and you’ll want to go out and do things. And you have plenty of options when you’re up there. For one, the little village center has an ice rink that is converted to a little play area in the warmer months. An area that’ll have live music and movies being played as well as game options like Cornhole and Ping Pong for you to take part in.

But say you want to spread out. Get a little more of that Colorado flavoring. You can ride the Gondola up the mountain to a park and eatery where you can hang out with the mountains all around you, giving you the best sights a picnic could provide. Or you can really get out there and enjoy what Colorado can provide.

If you want a professional tour of the sights, you can sign up for a Jeep Tour that’ll take you all over the mountain. It’s quite the way to get the true Colorado experience. Or you can sign up for Horseback Riding, where professional wranglers will take you on a trail up and down the mountain. Having grown up on Westerns, our first time on a horse was truly one of the most transcendent experiences of our lives.

After all the excitement that you can take part in during your stay at Beaver Creek Lodge, you may just want to relax. You won’t have to do that in your room. You can head on down to the pool area, which has an indoor section as well so you can enjoy it when the weather’s a little brisk. Or you can hang in the hot tub, letting the warm weather loosen you up for more activities.

And if you got some downtime during your stay, you may just want to hit the gym that is found on site. Free weights and a Peloton and a treadmill and all sorts of goodies that’ll help you stay loose and limber and in shape during your stay. That way all that great food doesn’t do a number on you during the stay at Beaver Creek Lodge.

We can’t say enough good things about Beaver Creek Lodge. Colorado is an amazing locale and the resort lives up to the luxuriousness of the surrounding. There’s plenty to do and you will be entertained every second of the day. And all of that was during the off-season where skiing and snowboarding were not an option. So if you’re looking to break free from everyday life, you should book a stay at Beaver Creek Lodge today. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Book your stay at the Beaver Creek Lodge today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!