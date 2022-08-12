Get Away With The Guys and Stay at The Westgate Resort in Las Vegas

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, you just gotta get away. Even with the best life in front of you, you just need a break from the grind. It happens to all of us and a good vacation is a great way to recharge the batteries and feel even more blessed with the life you have. And if you want to make that trip even better, you should do so with a group of friends to make the time even more fun and relaxing.

There are a lot of places out there that are great for you and the boys to go on vacation. Some might even say the whole world is at your fingertips. But there is one place that is maybe the ideal spot for any guy looking to cut loose with his friends. A place we just came back from. And that place is the Westgate Resort in good ole Las Vegas. And this isn’t like the Westgate Orlando Resorts near the theme parks. This is a whole new ballgame for adult entertainment.

We were lucky enough to find ourselves getting the time to fly out to Las Vegas and stay at the incredible Westgate Resort. Which truly is incredibly in all senses of the word. Not just because it is a well-put-together and hospitable place. But because this is the sight where Elvis played back in his Vegas residency days. So right out of the gate, you get a sense of history when you walk into the establishment.

But history isn’t all you’re getting at the Westgate Resort. What you’re getting is a luxury stay in a resort that has everything you need at your fingertips. When we say everything, we mean everything. So much so that when we walked in we looked up at the signs pointing us to where everything is located, we saw there was a Tattoo Parlor in the locale (Rockin Ink Tattoo). Now, we had to get one before we left and we damn sure did. Which is definitely something a boy’s trip should have time for.

Now, before we get to all the fun stuff that the Westgate Resort has in store for you guys, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of the lodgings. Because the rooms in this place are out of control good. Truly luxurious. We got to stay in a grand ole room with a kitchen, a living room, a giant bedroom, and a bathroom that has a standing shower as well as a hot tub. How can you beat a place like that with a view of Las Vegas? Hard to beat it in our eyes.

Once you get yourself all nice and set up in the room, you got a lot of options on your hands. Seeing as you just took a long flight into the city and may be feeling a bit famished, there are a ton of great food options to work with right in the resort. Again, no need to even leave the grounds. Having dined at many of these spots ourselves this trip, we can say you are in for a treat.

Now, there’s the restaurant that is a worldwide phenomenon in the resort, and that is the great Benihana. Never can go wrong there, especially the chicken fried rice. You also got some fine Italian dining there at Fresco Italiano, which really hit the spot, and being that we come from New York, that is high praise indeed. You also got some damn fine steak within reach at the Edge Steakhouse. You can also get a fine breakfast and lunch at Sid’s Cafe or at Fortuna. There are plenty of other dining options for you, but for us, the places we mentioned were out of sight.

Say you’re all done with your food. Now, what to do? Obviously, you can head down to the casino and gamble all night. But why not kick back and relax at the amazing pool that can be located on the third floor of this gorgeous resort? And while you’re there, why not set an appointment for the Spa located on the same floor so you can work away those travel aches and feel ready to tackle the vacation in high spirits?

While you’re here doing all this fun in the sun, sports aren’t on pause. If you’re a big sports nut and like to put some money down when the mood strikes, Westgate Resort has you covered. Because the largest Sportsbook can be found on the premises. The SuperBook is a lavish area with tons of giant screens for you to watch the games and place some bets. You also got a bar down there with some great food as well. It was quite the place to watch the Yanks during our downtime.

Since you’re in Vegas, you must know that there are tons of great shows around. And with the Westgate Resort, there are some amazing shows for you to partake in. Barry Manilow is doing a residency there, but there’s some great show to catch when he’s not around. Shows like The Brooklyn Wanderers, the Soul of Motown, and The Magic of Jen Kramer. Shows that we caught and were enraptured by.

There’s so much going on at the Westgate that we couldn’t even catch it all. So many shows and so many restaurants and just so many activities, not to mention all the fun down on the strip you can find or the golf courses within reach. Vegas is such a busy place and the Westgate Resort is such a fun place to anchor the whole trip. So if you want to get away with the boys any time soon, we can’t recommend this place highly enough.

