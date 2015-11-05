The 'Ghee, as it's known, doesn't get nearly as much traffic as its neighbor Jackson Hole — and that's just the way locals like it. Located on the western side of the Teton Range, the resort gets 500 inches of natural light powder and has more than 2,200 feet of vertical that's packed with steep glades, groomers and hike-to couloirs Mary's Nipple mountain (9,920 feet). It also has $379 full-day backcountry cat-skiing experience.

Where to Stay: For an affordable slopeside stay, drop your bags at Targhee Lodge, which gives you access to the ski area shuttle, a heated outdoor saltwater pool and hot tub, and an exercise cabin.

Inside Tip: At the end of the day, you can kick back with suds from the Grand Teton Brewing Company and a steak at the Branding Iron Grill.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in the Northern Rockies