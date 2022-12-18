While we often travel off the beaten path, sometimes you need to step on storied grounds. You want to see the Eiffel Tower twinkling like a million frenzied lightning bugs at night and amble through Rome‘s ancient attractions, imagining gladiatorial combat. So, when planning a trip to Greece for the first time, you’re no doubt enchanted by Mykonos and Santorini. Let’s be clear: You should be. This Greece travel guide has first timers in mind, covering the very best of both.

Let’s start with Mykonos, a locale of total duality. It sits within the Cyclades island group, which forms a ring around the sacred island of Delos. The Aegean Sea laps against the volcanic island’s steep, craggy cliffsides, its waters clear yet intensely pigmented: sapphire blue tinged teal.

Mykonos is affectionately called the island of the winds, known as much for its Ibiza-rivaling, hard-charging nightlife as it is for its ancient windmill-strewn towns. You can cover its 40-square miles in a few days with no sense of urgency. To get here, fly into Athens, then take a quick connecting flight to Mykonos.

Best time to go: Greece’s peak season is mid-June through August with May, September, and early October being the off-season. Note: Mykonos practically shuts down after the first week in October with Santorini following suit shortly after.

Greece Travel Guide: How to Explore the Best of Mykonos and Santorini

Katikies Mykonos and Katikies Villas Mykonos materialize your island-getaway fantasies. The property is a 10-minute drive from the airport and about 10 to 15 minutes from Mykonos town, which you can get to via the property’s private transfer service. You can also book an external driver, as well as utilize local buses, taxis, scooters, and even ATVs.