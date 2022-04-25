Heaven is Just a Flight Away When You Stay at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort in Aruba

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Somehow, the first 4 months of the year have felt like they never ended and also flew by before we could properly take in the seasons. Spring is here and that means the Summer is right around the corner. Which means that we are in the prime season for taking a vacation to someplace tropical.

Sure, you can go someplace tropical any time of the year. But there is nothing like going to a beachfront when the sun is as hot as it can be. Just getting some color on your skin and cooling off in the blue waters of wherever it is you’re staying. And if you’re like us, you will want to make Aruba that tropical destination spot.

Recently, we got the pleasure to spend a little more than a weekend in Aruba and we gotta say, it was more enjoyable than we could have imagined. Better than what people who have been there have told us. And as this was the first time we got out of the country on a trip, we were thrilled with the sights we got to see.

Being from New York, a flight down to Aruba is no problem at all. A little under 5 hours to get to a destination that we will now think of as heaven when we look back on our time there. 5 hours to get away from all the nonsense in our lives to melt away under the truly scorching sun while lounging on the relaxing Aruban beaches.

We were also lucky enough to stay at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort, which is a gorgeous 72-room family-owned boutique resort that has a great tropical vibe to it and is currently undergoing a floor-to-ceiling renovation. It’s a two-floor spot with Dutch colonial architecture, not one of these giant corporate locales. With a setting that will make guests feel right at home, all studios and suites come fully equipped with a modern kitchen and locally made Aruba Aloe toiletries. When you get to hang out there, you will feel like you are away from the grind of everyday living. Just chill beach vibes.

And beach vibes are what you will get since the beach is right there. It’s less than a football field away from your front door. That’s the kind of locale anybody could want when they go away on a tropical trip. Maybe not better, but just as convenient, is that there’s a super cozy pool and renewed pool area right in front of the hotel too. That way you can wash off that sand and salt before going back to your room.

That’s not all you can find in front of your room. You can also find one of the 2 bars that are a part of the resort. Right by the pool is Horizons, a fantastic spot to have a drink and eat some food without straying too far. Enjoy one of Aruba’s beautiful sunsets at the Managers Cocktail Party with live music, complimentary snacks and two-for-one drinks every Thursday during happy hour from 5-6 p.m.

You can also walk in a straight line to the beach to get breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Passions on The Beach, where you can really take in the sights alongside the beautiful Caribbean sea. With a breathtaking setting, incredible cuisine, and the friendliest staff, this toes-in-the-sand oasis will make you never want to leave the One happy island.

Being that we were guests of the Manor on this trip, we were given the full-on deluxe treatment when we were down there and got to eat/drink at both of these places during our stay. And for real, the experience was amazing every time. In our opinion, you can’t go wrong with anything, but the Chicken Truffle Pasta at Passions on the Beach was the best thing we ate all week.

You don’t have to stay at the resort to get some good food. Aruba is filled with some fantastic dining and we were able to head off-site for a little grub at the fantastic Quinta Del Carmen restaurant. We enjoyed the food greatly, with the special of the day Pork Chop really hitting the spot after a long day on the water.

There’s a lot to do when you’re down in Aruba, all of which is based around the gorgeous locale you find yourself in. Being that there’s a lot of ocean around you, it only makes sense that you can get yourself on a boat trip to take in the sights and go snorkeling. There’s even a spot where you can snorkel above a sunken ship. That’s a pretty damn cool sight and you can take part in that with Pelican Adventures Aqua Champagne Brunch Cruise, where food and drink are provided during your many hours out there on the ocean.

You can also get off the water for some sightseeing on land. You can hook up with the De Palm Tours Off-Road Safari to get a good look at the sights of the island and experience Aruba’s rugged terrain. You can see a gorgeous Natural Pool, which you can also swim in as we did. You can see an old, tiny church named Alto Vista, that really brings home how much history there is on this island. And you can see a Natural Bridge. All while bouncing around the island to see how varied and gorgeous the landscape is.

An added benefit to staying at the Amsterdam Manor Resort is that you can go there while you’re still on the clock. If you want to get some work done while you’re down there, you can do so with the Work Away From Work package. It’s a package where they can set up your room to make it easier to get work done, with an office chair and notepads and pens and the like. It’s like bringing your office down with you to this tropical paradise.

Having never been out of the country before, going to Aruba and staying at the Amsterdam Manor Resort was a true pleasure for us. And if you want to get away at some point this summer, we can’t recommend this resort highly enough. Book your trip now and make sure you get to have the time of your life under the hot Aruba sun. The only thing you’ll regret is that you’ll have to leave at some point.

Get It: Book your stay at Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!