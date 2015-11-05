Heavenly, 10,067 feet above Lake Tahoe, is the area’s single largest resort, at 4,800 acres, and offers sweeping views of the lake below. Heading into its 60th season, Heavenly still offers some of the best West Coast skiing available, including incredible tree skiing, miles of perfectly groomed corduroy, and challenging double black diamond terrain. It’s also known for its off-the-slope antics. The new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, for example, is at the center of a mini Las Vegas, which offers a variety of 24/7 bars, clubs, and casinos.

Where to Stay: Before going out at night, warm up and relax in one of the Landing Resort and Spa’s five-star 480-square foot lake front suites, which have spacious private balconies, a stone gas fireplace, and a heated bathroom floor.

Inside Tip: If you want to party with your ski boots on, look no further than Tamarack Lodge’s legendary "Unbuckle at Tamarack" nightly ski parties. In addition to the obligatory drink specials (half-priced cocktails), there are mobile DJs on snowcats and the "Heavenly Angels" dancers, essentially half-naked ski bunnies.

