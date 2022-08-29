Here’s How to Eat (and Drink) Your Way Through Tokyo

This article was published in partnership with Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau

There are many things Tokyo does exceptionally well. Culture, shopping, entertainment, tradition, technology…the list goes on and on. But when it comes to the capital city’s culinary scene, Tokyo truly shines. It’s undeniably one of the planet’s most prized foodie destinations, and for good reason.

In Tokyo, you can find any type of cuisine imaginable. From small, intimate ramen joints to top-ranked eateries helmed by celebrity chefs (plus everything in between). In fact, Tokyo boasts a staggering 203 Michelin-starred restaurants, more than anywhere else in the world. And three of those hold a spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022: Den at #20, Florilège at #30, and Narisawa at #45.

Essentially, eating in Tokyo is an art form and drinking is a sport. There’s a lot to wrap your head around. And with so many options, it’s hard to know where to even begin. To help you navigate this labyrinth of culinary treasures, we’ve put together a guide so you can eat and drink your way through Tokyo like a pro.

Must-Try Foods in Tokyo

You can find different dishes from all over the world being whipped up in restaurant kitchens throughout the city. As Japan’s political and cultural center for more than 400 years, the city has developed a range of authentic, local specialties that travelers simply can’t miss. These can be hard to find beyond Tokyo’s borders, so don’t leave the city without sampling these time-honored classics:

Monjayaki: A true comfort food for Tokyoites, this runny pancake is made from a multi-ingredient, flour-based batter. Popular mix-ins include sliced cabbage and bite-sized pieces of meat or seafood (like octopus, shrimp, or tuna) but you can customize the recipe to your liking.