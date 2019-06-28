Dispatches: Hiking the Ptarmigan Traverse in Washington

The afternoon of the second day was spent climbing the South Cascade Glacier up to Lizard Col and descending to White Rock Lakes, to one of the best campsites I’ve ever stayed at.

Due to soft snow on a technical glacier, we opted to stay there and get up early, hoping for more stable conditions. On our last day we moved quickly, climbing the Dana Glacier to Spire Pass as the sun rose behind us. From there we dropped steeply to Cub Lake and marched through miles of bushwacking on Bachelor Creek to get to the Downey Creek Trail. In total our third day encompassed over 19 miles of hiking, with very few photos.

More Dispatches Stories From ASN

Dispatches: A Sail-to-Ski Trip to British Columbia

Dispatches: Exploring the Hidden Mexican Gem of Espiritu Santo

Dispatches: Southern Maine as Seen Through the Lens of a 1960s Polaroid Land Camera

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!