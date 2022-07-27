It’s hot out. And with the dog days of summer stretching on, there are fewer and fewer reasons not to book a vacation—particularly since hotels mean access to air conditioning and pools. Let’s be honest: When it comes to cooling down, almost any body of water will do. But if you’re looking to make your next swim an epic occasion, we’ve gathered a selection of hotel pools from around the world that go the extra mile.

Don’t want to splurge on a room? Many hotels offer day passes for visitors not staying on the property. If you’re just looking to lounge for an afternoon, it’s always worth calling ahead and asking what options might be available. Whether you stop by for a few hours or stay for a few days, you can’t go wrong with these hotel pools.

The Best Hotel Pools to Visit in 2022

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!