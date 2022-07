1. Manon Les Suites, Copenhagen, Denmark Learn More

One doesn’t usually associate a tropical feel with the Nordic countries, but a tiny slice of Bali lives in the courtyard of Copenhagen’s Manon Les Suites. Float in the Junglefish Pool surrounded by a lush courtyard jungle, or go full Scandinavian and steam in the hotel’s rooftop sauna.

