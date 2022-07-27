10. The Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, Taormina, Italy Learn More

Embrace your inner White Lotus character with a swim at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy. The property, which serves as a backdrop for the upcoming season of the darkly funny HBO show, features stunning views from its 69-foot infinity pool. If you’re looking for a bit more privacy, booking the Royal Suite will also net you a private plunge pool where you can gaze out over the Ionian Sea and Taormina’s ancient Greek theater while you soak.

