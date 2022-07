Given the city’s unabashed love of excess, almost any pool in Vegas could make this list. But The Tank at the Golden Nugget has a little something extra—sharks. No, you won’t be swimming with the ocean’s most maligned creatures, but thanks to a 30-million-dollar renovation, you can swim right up to their 200,000-gallon tank and snap a selfie, or cut through the center of the tank via waterslide.

