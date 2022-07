4. Address Beach Resort, Dubai, U.A.E. Learn More

Dubai’s Address Beach Resort is home to the world’s tallest infinity pool. Head up to the 77th floor for stunning views of Ain Dubai (the largest Ferris wheel in the world) and Jumeirah Beach. The pool is also adults-only, so it’s a good pick if you need some time away from kids.

