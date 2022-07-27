Leave it to Los Angeles to raise the bar on luxury. The Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel offers a Pool Suite, where you’ll get exclusive access to a 35-by-12-foot indoor swimming pool. The unique room amenity evokes the hotel’s former life as a YWCA center, but new marble and stonework, chic furniture, and a ceramic tile mural by artist Ben Medansky have transformed the space into a serene upscale hideout.

