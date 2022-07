The Aqua Dome Hotel looks like the kind of place where James Bond would take a spa holiday. As a hotel guest, you’re given access to all the property’s bathing amenities, including a warm, moss-covered indoor hot tub (which looks about as surreal as you’d imagine) and a network of outdoor pools that allow you to soak while taking in 360-degree views of the Alps.

