7. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, NY Learn More

Located high above the East River waterfront, 1 Hotel’s unusually shaped pool offers some of the best views in the entire city: You can swim and gaze at the lower Manhattan skyline just across the river. After you’ve gone for a dip, you can continue to enjoy the cityscape from the deck or Harriet’s Lounge restaurant on the 10th floor.

