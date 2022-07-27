8. The Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, Iceland Learn More

Most visitors to Iceland are aware of the Blue Lagoon. And with its huge, naturally heated blue pools, swim-up bars, and in-water massages, it’s obviously worth a visit. But the luxe on-site hotels often get left out of the conversation. Book a room at the Retreat Hotel or the Silica Hotel for surreal views, high-end dining opportunities, and—of course—plenty of access to the restorative Nordic soaking experience.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!