Sedona, AZ is supposedly located on a spiritual vortex. While that might be hard to prove, few would deny that the pool at the Enchantment Resort is blessed with a calming presence. Float in the sunshine surrounded by the gorgeous red rock mountains—or book a treatment at Mii Amo, the on-site spa where massages, facials, and scrubs are all inspired by Native American traditions. (Note: Mii Amo is closed for renovations until fall 2022, but spa services are still available at an alternate location.)

