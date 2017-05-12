Hotel Tacoma is the adventure sports event of your dreams





What happens when you gather an A-list group of professional athletes, place them in the middle of the forest, give them every single type of outdoor toy they could imagine, and then build a 20-foot-tall fire-breathing bunny? This isn’t a dream, it’s Hotel Tacoma.

Last week, Toyota wrangled a handful of the biggest names in action sports and placed them in a five-star pop-up hotel in the middle of Cape Lookout State Park on the Oregon coast.

Athletes included pro surfer Ian Walsh, pro snowboarders Travis Rice, Louie Vito and Elena Hight, BMX legend Jamie Bestwick, and FMX icon Andy Bell (just to name a few).

The result was pure mayhem, shenanigans, and a weekend that anyone in attendance will surely never forget.

The team at Hotel Tacoma loaded the invitees — everyone from athletes, to influencers, to media, to social media gurus — into Toyota Tacomas and we hit the road out to the coast.

Nobody had any idea what we were getting ourselves into, and the drivers were even sworn to keep their mouths shut until we arrived at Cape Lookout.

Once we’d hit the end of the road (literally), we jammed through sand dunes and down to the edge of the water where we headed north about 2 miles and into the entrance of Hotel Tacoma (pictured above).

And the crew at Hotel Tacoma held nothing back. Dirt bikes, Polaris side-by-sides, paragliding, mini bikes, mountain bikes, fly fishing, ocean fishing (and crabbing), surfing, offroading in the trucks, yoga on the beach, and even lakeside hot tubs.

Each day, it was up to you which adrenaline-pumping activities you partook in.

I opted for a ride and drive in the Tacoma on the morning of Day 1. I got to drive through some intense trails, guided by a professional driver to keep me on track.

That afternoon I rode some technical single track on a Specialized electric-assisted mountain bike, then jammed through the sand dunes on a Polaris side-by-side, ending my day on a hill overlooking the gorgeous Pacific Ocean. It was unreal.

On the morning of Day 2, I dove right into motocross, ripping through the sand and along the beach on a Yamaha YZ250. It was the first time I had ever ridden a dirt bike on the beach, and I must say, it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. Later that afternoon, I decided to mellow out the weekend with some peaceful fly fishing.

At the tail end of the final day, someone got the bright idea to inflate the “Zorbs.” Everyone piled into these giant, inflatable hampster-style balls and went careening down a hill onto the beach.

Needless to say, the weekend was as good as it gets. Maybe it was a dream.

Until next time, Hotel Tacoma. Can’t wait to see how you step it up for 2018.

