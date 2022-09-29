How to Explore the Best of West Virginia’s State Parks and Forests This Fall

This article was produced in partnership with West Virginia Tourism

You often hear West Virginia referred to as “wild and wonderful.” That’s not just a catchy tagline. The Mountain State overflows with outdoor excursions, cozy cabin hideaways, and dazzling fall foliage that’ll leave you speechless. Ancient highland ridges, plunging canyons, glimmering lakes, dense forests, and other natural wonders make up this tapestry of terrestrial treasures.

As the third-most forested state in the country, you’re invited to roam more than 1.5 million acres of unspoiled parks and public lands—meaning your next adventure is never too far away. With 35 state parks, plus nine state forests and three rail trails, Almost Heaven is a spellbinding escape that ticks all the boxes.

Over the last two years, over $150 million has been put into renovations to upgrade all lodging facilities. Whether you’re into “roughing it” at rustic campsites packed with heart-racing thrills, or looking for a more relaxed and refined retreat, you’ll find it all in West Virginia’s pristine wilderness.

To get your wheels turning, we’ve compiled some of the top State Parks and Forests where you can soak in all the seasonal glory this fall. We’ve even tied in some winter travel inspiration. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your autumnal escape to reconnect with nature and finally get that fresh air fix you’ve been craving.

1. Babcock State Park

Looking for a picture-perfect getaway? Be sure to bookmark Babcock State Park. Undoubtedly one of the most iconic spots in West Virginia is Glade Creek Grist Mill. Hovering above rushing cascades, this fully functioning replica of the original Cooper’s Mill was completed in 1976 using upcycled parts from three other mills that once dotted the state. With fall foliage on full display, the scene looks like a real-life Thomas Kinkade painting. You can even fly your drone to snap the quintessential shot—just stop by the park office beforehand to get the greenlight.