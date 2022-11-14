This article was produced in partnership with FRĒ

Packing light for a trip is an art worth perfecting. With strict restrictions on what and how much you can bring aboard a flight—and increasing chances of said baggage getting lost—being more methodical about the way you pack isn’t just smart, it’s essential, whether you’ve got long-haul journeys or long-weekend jaunts on deck.

Organization may be the cornerstone of ultralight packing, but without strategizing what to pack and what type of luggage to bring along, even the supremely efficient KonMari method will stop short of its full potential. Here, five expert tips to packing your bags to the fullest—without leaving any of your creature comforts behind.

Tip 1: Invest in modern, featherlight luggage.

It all starts with the type of luggage you own. Take the plunge and invest in some hardside pieces that’ll last years to come. Compared to wheeled duffles and other fabric options, hard-shell suitcases are a lot more durable, a lot lighter and, as a result, much easier to lug around. If you’ve got a cushy budget, splurge on a suitcase from Rimowa’s Essential Lite collection, which weighs 30 percent less than the brand’s eternally popular Essential series. The sleek polycarbonate packs are still loaded up with features, like organizational mesh dividers and built-in zipper locks. For all the items you need to stash within reach, like a passport and keys, consider Troubadour’s limited-edition All Black Momentum Backpack. With its sleek monochrome shell and ergonomic design (including a trolley sleeve that slides onto your suitcase handle), these two are a match made in TSA-approved heaven.

Tip 2: Bring your vice but keep it discreet.

Every savvy traveler has a secret for taking the edge off stressful travel days. For some it’s a soothing CBD tincture; for others, a simple guided meditation does the trick. If you’re a nicotine user, FRĒ’s flavored nicotine pouches are a dream alternative to smoking. Unlike vapes and cigarettes, they’re entirely inconspicuous—seriously! You can even get your nic-fix mid-flight since consuming the pouches is a smokeless and mess-free endeavor. FRĒ’s synthetic, plant-derived nicotine is a safe way to abate your cravings with zero tobacco. You get to enjoy flavors like Sweet, Lush, Mint, and Wintergreen free of any lingering tobacco taste.