Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado

Aspen continues to be the place where ski bros and elites go to rip big lines and live decadently. And 20 minutes away, Snowmass is still one of the best resorts around for families. This year, the resort added to Snowmass Village, building the Collective, home to an event space for concerts and Sam’s, a restaurant on the top of the mountain with an open kitchen and lots of seating on a big deck with views of the Rockies.

Fly to Drive: Aspen flights are notorious for getting canceled due to bad weather. Instead, fly to Grand Junction, 120 miles away. You’ll definitely get in and out on time, and it’s an easy, two-hour drive through a dry desert with no alpine passes—meaning snow-free roads.

Hit the Two-Seater: “Everyone goes to the gondola on a powder day,” says Colter Hinchliffe, a pro skier and Aspen local. “Instead, go to lift 1A. It’s a slow two-seater, but it gets to the best parts of the mountain—including steep skiing on Corkscrew. Plus, the views are better, and there’s no line.”

Ride Down by the River: Rent a fat-tire bike from Ute Mountaineer, and cycle part of the Rio Grande Trail, a 42-mile path that runs along Roaring Fork River. “It’s great,” says Hinchliffe, “because it still gets you outside, and you can do it with buddies or your family.”

Drink It Up: Aspen’s nightlife is unrivaled for a small town. Hit up one of the new spots, like Bad Harriet, a speakeasy-style bar that serves craft cocktails and small bites. “There’s seating for only about 50 people, and it makes for a fun, friendly atmosphere,” says Hinchliffe. “And check out Skye Gallery, an art gallery that throws events with music and art and always turns into a fun party.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!