Sun Valley, Idaho

Big changes are on the horizon for America’s original destination ski resort, an old-school town still dripping with A-listers and laid-back ski pros tearing up its 220 inches of annual powder. Construction begins next summer on a new lift that will access 380 acres of expanded terrain. The biggest news for this season, though, is its inclusion on Vail Resort’s Epic Pass, which allows for seven days of skiing on the mountain’s perfectly manicured, delightfully steep fall lines.

Win the Airbnb Lottery: For the truly devoted ski bum, the best place to crash is the private condos at the Edelweiss, with a hot tub and heated saltwater pool located directly across the street from the Warm Springs lifts. Celebs buy the rooms to use as their personal ski lockers, but a handful are available to rent on Airbnb. There’s no better place to stay if you manage to score.

Go With a New Local Fave: “The Cookbook serves this dish of Bolognese sauce over spaghetti squash that’s so, so good,” says Zach Crist, X Games champ and owner of Sun Valley Guides. “There’s also Rickshaw, an old standby of mine that just keeps getting better.”

Yurt It Up: About 30 minutes north of town, Galena Lodge serves delicious soups in a rustic cabin surrounded by some of the best cross-country ski trails in the U.S. Book a night at one of its yurts for an unforgettable night with family or friends.

Get Well: The new Zenergy health club has an outdoor saltwater pool and hot tub, with views of Bald Mountain that are better than at any hotel in the valley. It also has saunas, a spa, an incredible yoga studio, and a state-of-the-art gym. A three-day pass is only $195.

