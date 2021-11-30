How to Spend a Weekend Full of Adventure in Palisade, Colorado

On the Colorado River, rugged Palisade is the perfect headquarters for a post-ride hang. The introduction of Palisade Plunge, an absolutely epic new mountain bike trail, is reason enough to visit the western Colorado town. Lucky enough, there are plenty of other great spots to get your fill of good brews, stoke, and relaxation.

BIKE

Rapid Creek Cycles offers rental bikes and a $35-per-person shuttle for the 1.5-hour drive to the trailhead. The nearby town of Fruita has fantastic desert single-track at 18 Road—Zippity, PBR and Chutes and Ladders are classic trails.

SHOOT

Cameo Shooting Complex is a 1,700-acre facility with electronic-scoring shooting and archery bays; sporting clay ranges; and 3D archery trail loops with life-size foam targets.

DRINK

There are 40 wineries in the area, including five within a mile radius of town. East Orchard Mesa, Talbott Farms and Talbott’s Cider Co. are early stops on the pedal-friendly Fruit & Wine Byway tour.

EAT

Palisade Café & Wine Bar bases meals around local produce and wine. Pêche. does everything from Thai-fried chicken and fresh lamb to port short ribs and charred ribeye. Like peaches? Sweet Cheeks Peach Stand serves seven varieties of organic peaches on 20 acres.

CRASH

Spoke & Vine is a renovated 1950s-era motel catering to trail riders with cruiser bikes, craft beer and cornhole. Within walking distance of town, its welcoming website banter—“If you’re ‘high maintenance’ this might not be the place for you.”—sets the tone.

