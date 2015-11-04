Indianhead is what you call an upside down resort, in which its base facilities actually sit at the top of the mountain. This means you're treated to stunning views over Ottawa National Forest and get to hit one of its 30 runs before you have to wait in a lift line. Known for its easy cruisers and well-groomed corduroy, this nine-chair, 410-acre resort just added an entirely new arrow to its quiver with the purchase of neighboring Blackjack mountain, the perfect spot to channel your inner twin-tipper at one of its killer terrain parks. The resorts are not connected, but one lift ticket now accesses both mountains.

Where to Stay: The nearby town of Wakefield is a little sleepy, so go all-inclusive at Indianhead Lodge, a cozy rustic spot with everything you need; or self-cater at a ski-in-ski-out condo. Lift tickets are $62; or buy online before mid-November and get four days for just $139.

Insider Tip: On a good snow day, locals head straight for a black diamond run called FIS on the resort's west side, a wide and fast shot that doesn't get groomed until everyone's had at it.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in the Midwest