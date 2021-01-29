Inside a $20,000 COVID-Safe Super Bowl Luxury Escape

Doesn’t last February seem like a simpler time? Do you ever wish America could just go back to arguing about whether J.Lo and Shakira were showing too much butt at the Super Bowl halftime show?

It’s bad enough your Fantasy Football draft party had to be done via Facebook Live, but now millions of families, CrossFit teams and cover bands are wondering how they’re going to watch the Bucs play the Chiefs without sitting shoulder-to-shoulder, dissecting the subtext of beer commercials and suspiciously eyeing buffalo cauliflower in living rooms, bars and finished basements across the country.

If you’ve recently cashed out GameStop stocks or you’re just a tech bro looking for a truly over-the-top experience, you can book the ultimate distanced luxury Super Bowl package at Innisbrook Golf Resort, just outside of Tampa, Fla.

For $20,000 (or more, depending on your tastes) you and three friends can get picked up at the airport in either a stretch Hummer or vintage Rolls-Royce and be shuttled to the Presidential Suite where you’ll stay for the two nights around the big game. You’ll play a round on the resort’s Copperhead Course, home of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship, with caddies, clubs, shoes, golf shirts and a sleeve of balls for everyone.

Autographed pigskin memorabilia from your team will be waiting for you in your suite—which is decked out in honor of your team—upon arrival. (Keep in mind, this is in Buccaneer waters.) There you’ll enjoy an in-room dining menu of classic tailgate bites and a personal bartender for the night with an all-inclusive dinner at Packard’s Steakhouse with chef-paired wines.

Of course, it also includes a daily breakfast of bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys and plus a $300 per person spa credit, to get loose after the stress of those friendly wagers.

Just better hope your team wins.

