After the wild ride of his rookie season in the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is ready to take another one. The former Washington State standout is taking a cross-country road trip in an RV, driving from Jacksonville to Los Angeles.

Minshew announced his plans on his Instagram page in a video, hashtagging it #MilesWithMinshew and saying: “After a long rookie year I’ve decided to take a step back, re-center myself the only way I know … Hopping in my brand new RV and touring this great country,” Minshew says in the video. “If you’re anywhere between Jacksonville and LA I want to hear from you, places to see, anything for free, food to eat, people to meet. Hopefully I see y’all out there on the road. But until then, keep it rolling.”

Here’s a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram Sound On: Please Respect My Decision. #MilesWithMinshew A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:12pm PST

Minshew had a strong rookie season, developing a cult following along the way for his fun personality, mustache, wrestling alligators, and love of jeans shorts and jeans suits. Minshew finished with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 14 games, very solid for someone who came into the league as a sixth round draft pick.

Men’s Journal had the chance to speak with Minshew earlier in the season about his mustache and about his thoughts on the popularity of it around the NFL with fans.

“It is something that I have had for a long time, it even goes back to high school,” Minshew told Men’s Journal. “I’ve always grown different types of facial hair like goofy type deals, but you know it really took off at Washington State when we were all growing mustaches for fall camp. Then everybody kind of bailed out on me so I was going to make a point to have it longer than everybody, so we’re kind of stuck here now. It’s hilarious, over something like a little mustache and now you look up in the stands and old ladies are wearing mustaches. It’s a lot of fun.”

Now Minshew is taking his mustache on the road. Keep an eye on Minshew’s social media for updates about where he’s going next.

Looking to plan a road trip yourself? Here’s everything you need from Men’s Journal to get it done:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!