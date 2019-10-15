



Fans of Jim Beam and the Jim Beam portfolio of bourbon and rye whiskey will have a unique experience to stay in one of the distillery’s historic structures, eat at the distillery’s restaurant, and tour the place where Jim Beam is made.

Jim Beam is offering up a limited number of openings for guests to stay at an exclusive Airbnb experience at the distillery, in the same place where master distillers of the past have lived and worked. The historic house (built in 1919) overlooks nearby Everbach Lake. Your stay comes with activities, including “a distillery tour and bourbon tasting to see how the world’s #1 bourbon is crafted.” The house sleeps up to six people, in three beds.

We know what you’re thinking, and yes: As if you had to ask, the house comes with a stocked bar, “featuring premium Jim Beam bourbons,” as well as a fireplace, backyard with “cowboy cauldrons,” and fishing docks.

In a press release, the brand says that, “Once guests have learned how the world’s #1 bourbon is crafted, they can enjoy the other elements of the Stillhouse, including an original staircase from the Jim Beam distillery circa Prohibition, a bourbon bar with seasonal cocktails and dinner at Fred’s Smokehouse, which serves bourbon BBQ selections that are inspired by Beam family recipes.”

The seemingly odd $23 price per night is a bit of clever branding: You’re getting your stay for the same price as a bottle of Jim Beam Black.

The offerings are extremely limited—there’s no confirmation that this opportunity will be extended into 2020, and not all dates will be available. Currently, Airbnb shows no dates available, so it’s clear availability won’t even be announced until the 21st. If you’re looking to take them up on this offer, keep your weekends through the rest of the year open.

A small caveat: The stays will only be one-night offerings, which means packing your itinerary could be pretty busy. If you’re considering flights, the Clermont, Kentucky distillery is much closer to Louisville’s airport, though still a drivable distance from Lexington.