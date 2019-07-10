Joel Kinnaman on Loving New Orleans and Exploring Louisiana’s Bayous





Actor Joel Kinnaman got a true taste of New Orleans and Louisiana’s bayou country for his July/August cover story in Men’s Journal. From a trip to Frankie & Johnny’s, an iconic New Orleans bar and restaurant, to eating Cajun-style crawfish, riding in an airboat, and taking in some jazz music, Kinnaman got the full NOLA experience.

The actor, who made his way to Hollywood stardom after breaking out in Sweden, has traveled far and wide during his career while working on projects like Suicide Squad, House of Cards, The Killing, and his new Apple TV Plus series, For All Mankind.

With all that travel, Kinnaman has seen some amazing places, but he holds New Orleans in especially high regard.

“There’s so many different kinds of cultures in the U.S. New Orleans is one of those places with super-rich culture,” Kinnaman says. “From the architecture to the music, the food, there’s a real vibe. Then you come out here [to the bayou] and it’s something completely different. I’ve never seen gators before.”

