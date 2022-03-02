Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

1. Embrace a Slower Travel Schedule

The park covers nearly 800,000 acres—an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. You wouldn’t attempt to see an entire state in one day, so don’t try taking Joshua Tree at a sprint, either. Not only will slowing down help you avoid exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration (all serious concerns in the park, where summer high temps can hit triple digits), it’ll put you in a better state of mind to appreciate just how wild the desert can be.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!