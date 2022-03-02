Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

2. Come Prepared

Once you cross into Joshua Tree, you’re pretty much on your own. Be sure your vehicle’s gas tank is full before you enter the park. Make sure you also arrive with all the snacks and water (at least two gallons per person, especially during the hotter months) you’ll need for your visit. Apply plenty of sunscreen and stash extra layers in your car for after dark, when conditions turn chilly. And keep in mind that you likely won’t have cell service in the park, so grab a paper map and make sure you’re comfortable using it to navigate before you start exploring.

