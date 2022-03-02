Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

3. See More Than Just the Trees

Yes, Joshua Trees get top billing for good reason. But beyond their twisted branches lies an entire park of surreal delights. Hike the Arch Rock Trail or head to the Hall of Horrors and Skull Rock—which looks exactly like what it sounds—to see massive boulders and interesting rock formations. The Cholla Cactus Garden, located at the meeting point of the higher-elevation Mojave Desert and the lower-elevation Colorado Desert, is a quarter mile loop showcasing some of the world’s cutest cacti. (Let their cartoon-sized thorns be ample motivation to stay on the path.) And if history is your thing, between October and May, you can book a guided tour of Keys Ranch, which offers a detailed look into the lives of the area’s early homesteaders.

