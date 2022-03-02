Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

4. Stay on the Trail

The desert ecosystem is fragile, and by staying on the trail you limit your negative impact on the plants and animals who live there. In addition, it’s very easy to get lost in the park. Always travel with a map and familiarize yourself with your route before you depart. You don’t want to get deep into a hike, only to realize that what you thought was a trail turned out to be a dry river bed. Not that I’d know from experience or anything.

