Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

5. Explore the City

Yes, you’re here for the desert, but don’t forget to stop by Joshua Tree (the town) to see an area that’s starting to lure people away from nearby destinations like Palm Springs. Explore alternative art at the World Famous Crochet Museum (which is exactly what it sounds like), Desert Christ Park (ditto), and Noah Purifoy Outdoor Art Museum (a collection of art and artifacts that look like they belong at Burning Man).

A short drive from Joshua Tree is Pioneertown, a Hollywood vision of the Old West (it was built in 1946 as a film set). You can walk among the fictional town’s clapboard buildings, and it now hosts modern amenities like a drive-in, concert venue, hotel, restaurant, and bowling alley. Finally, fuel up at Joshua Tree Coffee, which is considered to be the best breakfast spot in the area.

