Joshua Tree National Park: Essential Tips for Your First Visit

6. Sleep Soundly

If you want to stay in the park overnight, camping is your only option. Pick your campsite and register on the NPS website. If you’d rather sleep in a bed (no judgment), the areas surrounding Joshua Tree have plenty of unique lodging options. Commune with the ghost of Gram Parsons at the iconic Joshua Tree Inn. Lean into kitsch and stay in a renovated trailer at Hicksville Trailer Palace. Or embrace the glamping lifestyle in a luxury yurt. There are many Airbnbs in the area, too—rates range from $100 to 300 per night depending on the season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!