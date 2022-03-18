Keep Yourself Organized on the Way to Work With This Meisterstück Document Case

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After all this time working from home, some of us have been itching to get back to the office. If you feel like you wanna make that daily commute again, you should head on over to Montblanc so you can pick up this Meisterstück Document Case to give you quite the aesthetic boost on those rides into work.

We’ve written about Montblanc before and we will continue to do so. That’s because, for high-end items like the Meisterstück Document Case or the other office-based items they have in their store, you really will have a hard time beating the level of craft on display with each item.

For one, you just need to look at the Meisterstück Document Case to see how luxurious it is. A picture is good, but in person, this thing is pretty breathtaking. Using high-end calfskin leather, this bag will really pop when you hook it over your shoulder when it’s time to go to work.

Space is pretty important with a bag like this and you have plenty of that for all your paperwork. If you’re the type that still rolls with hard copies of your work, you want a bag like this that has the space and compartmental divisions to let you organize yourself for the day.

Taking hold of an item like the Meisterstück Document Case is a special kind of feeling. This is some seriously high-end luggage that will give you the nice boost you need to get to work. Because anyone that sees you with this bag in tow will know you’re the kinda guy that knows how to get things done.

Get It: Pick up the Meisterstück Document Case ($1,760) at Montblanc

