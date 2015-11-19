Keystone may be a place where locals ski in jeans and camo GoreTex, but you simply can't beat its convenience and price-point. Just an hour and a half from Denver airport, this super family-friendly spot is a great option if you're traveling as a clan that isn't quite ready for the Colorado Big Leagues. Yet, it still has that Rockies size and variety. Keystone will keep any level skier or rider happy with over 3,000 skiable acres, 3,100 of vertical, and 20 lifts to keep you moving around the mountain. But where the resort really excels is with its affordable ski schools, inviting mellow terrain, and non-skiing activities for anyone in the group who's had enough or still has some energy to burn once the lifts close. If you're looking to ditch the kiddos and scare yourself a little, head straight for the highest of Keystone's three peaks, The Outback. Lift tickets are $94.

Where to Stay: The so-called town of Keystone was built as a bit of a real-estate play, but what it lacks in charm it makes up for in options and value. Find killer deals on self-catered condos and full houses that fit multiple families on VRBO.

Insider Tip: For Keystone's quintessential après experience, stop by Goat Soup & Whiskey — once you get past the frat-house-full-of-damp-ski-socks smell, you'll feel right at home.