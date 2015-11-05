With 2,000 skiable acres, 212 runs, and 22 lifts — including two gondolas — Killington reigns as the biggest ski resort in the Northeast. Spread out over five separate peaks, this place is huge by East Coast standards, and even has a five-miler. Expert carvers love the steeps of the Canyon area and Outer Limits, but its man-made features are just as impressive. As one of the earliest resorts to welcome snowboarders, Killington maintains six of the best terrain parks in the region, impressive enough to host national contests, including the Dew Tour. Even better, top snowmaking capability means Killington is one of the first resorts to open and last to close (October to June). Lift tickets are $94; Tier-pricing cuts that price in half if you buy early.

Where to Stay: The ski-in-ski-out Killington Grand Hotel just underwent a huge renovation, giving it a more urbane feel. For food and drink, crawl Killington's two-mile access road and end up at local favorite, Jax Food and Games, with a restaurant and arcade upstairs and laundromat downstairs.

Insider Tip: Before hitting the slopes, stop by the Phat Italian gas station for the Neil Diamond breakfast sandwich: egg, bacon, and cheese, on a poppyseed roll that's somehow way more delicious than the sum of its parts.

